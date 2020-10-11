Kangana Ranaut unveils new looks from 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up one more schedule of her upcoming movie Thalaivi in Chennai. She took to Twitter to share an update about the movie and posted some pictures of herself in black and white from the film sets.

In the photos, Kangana can be seen clad in a saree and looked very much similar to late actress politician Jayalalithaa. The team of ‘Thalaivi’, who started shooting amid the new normal, has completed the new schedule of the film.

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, is a biopic based on the life of J Jayalalithaa. The film has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.