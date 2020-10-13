50th Kerala State Film Awards | Here's the complete winners list

The Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2019-2020 were announced by Minister of Cultural Affairs A K Balan at a press conference on Tuesday. “The government had announced the jury members on 18 March this year. However, the screening couldn’t be held as scheduled due to the pandemic,” began Balan before announcing the winners. The awards will be distrubuted by December, said the Minister.

Vasanthi bagged the best film award while Lijo Jose Pellissery won the award for best director.

Here are the complete list of winners:

Best Actor - Suraj Vejaramood (Vikrithi, Android Kunjappan)

Best Actress – Kani Kusruthi (Biriyani)

Best Film – Vasanthi

Second Best Film – Kenchira

Best Director - Lijo Jose Pellisery (Jallikattu)

Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Poduval (Andriod Kunjappan)

Best Character Actor – Fahadh Faasil (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Character Actress – Swasika (Vasanthi)

Best Screenplay original – Rahman Brothers (Vasanthi)

Best adapted screenplay - PS Rafeeque (Thottapan)

Best Story - Shahul Aliyar (Vari - The Sentence)

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value - Kumbalangi Nights

Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights)

Music Director for BGM – Ajmal Hassbulla (Vrithakrithiyulla Chathuram)

Best Lyricist: Sujesh Hari (Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo)

Best Singer (Male) – Najeem Arshad (Kettiyolaan Ente Malakha)

Best Singer (Female) – Madhushree Narayanan (Kolambi)

Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair (Kenchira)

Best Editor- Kiran Das (Ishq)

Best Sound Mixing – Kannan Ganapathy (Jallikattu)

Best Sound Design – Shrisankar Gopinath, Vishnu Govind (Unda, Ishq)

Best sync sound – Harikumar Madhavan Nair (Nani)

Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Marar (Sullu, Kallanottam)

Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Biji (Nani)

Best Children's Movie – Nani

Best Choreography - Brinda, Prasanna Sujith (Marakkar)

Best Male Dubbing Artist – Vineeth (Lucifer, Marakkar)

Best Female Dubbing Artist – Shruthi Ramachandran (Kamala)

Best Make up – Ranjith Ambady (Helen)

Best Costume Designer – Ashokan Alapuzha (Kenchira)

Best Art director – Jyothish Sankar (Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan)

Special Jury Award –

Acting: Nivin Pauly (Moothon), Anna Ben (Helen), Priyamvadha Krishna (Thottapan)

Music: V Dakshinamoorthy

Film: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

About 119 films competed under various categories.

The Jury

The jury for the 50th Kerala State Film Awards is led by noted cinematographer and director Madhu Ambattu. Film makers Salim Ahmed and Abrid Shine, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, editor L Bhoominathan, sound engineer S Radhakrishnan, playback singer Lathika, actress Jomol, writer Benyamin and Chalachithra Academy member secretary C Ajoy are the jury members.