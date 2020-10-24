Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben roped in for Aashiq Abu’s Naradan

Aashiq Abu and Tovino Thomas have joined hands once again. The film titled Naradan will see Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben playing the lead. A title poster of the film has been released.

Scripted by Unni R, the film will be produced by Santhosh T Kuruvila, Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal.

Naradan will have Saiju Sreedharan as the editor, who is known to be a frequent collaborator with Aashiq Abu. While the cinematography will be helmed by Jaffer Zadique, music department will be handled by ‘Da Thadiya’ actor Sekhar Menon.

The poster of film also revealed that the movie is planned as an April 2021 release. It is to be noted that Aashiq had earlier worked with Tovino for 2017 film Mayanadi.

It seems Aashiq Abu is all jam-packed with a handful of projects. The much-talked about Vaariyamkunnan Haji biopic with Prithviraj is said to be in pre-production stage. Also, Aashiq will be turning a cinematographer for Haagar directed by Unda writer Harshad.

Aashiq is also one of the producers of Sanu John Varughese’s directorial debut starring Parvathy and Biju Menon. Apart from that, he is also producing actor Vinayakan's directorial debut Party.