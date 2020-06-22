Aashiq Abu turns cinematographer for Rima, Sharafu-starrer

Malayalam director Aashiq Abu will be donning the hat of a cinematographer for the very first time.

The movie starring Rima Kallingal and Sharafudeen is titled Hagar and will be directed by Harshad. He had earlier scripted Mammootty's Unda.

The movie will be produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal.

Aashiq himself had took to social media and shared the news, saying, “We are trying to resume film production that has been idle due to crisis and restrictions. Hagar, which marks the directorial of Harshad who had scripted Mammootty-Khalid Rahman movie Unda, will start on July, following all Covid-19 protocols.”

Aashiq also made it clear that everything related to the release of the movie will be decided by the producers of the movie.

It was last week that Lal Jr's Tsunami had resumed production and Fahadh and Mahesh's movie See You Soon began shooting.

Interestingly, Rima and Sharafu had shared screen space in Aaashiq Abu's movie Virus. While Rima played the role of nurse, based on real life nurse Lini, Sharafu was seen as her husband in the movie.