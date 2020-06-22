Fahadh, Mahesh Narayanan join hands again for OTT release

Director Mahesh Narayanan's Maalik starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead is yet to release. But the duo have started shooting for their next project titled See You Soon.

The filming began on June 21 in Kochi at Fahadh's flat. Interestingly, the film will be entirely shot on an iPhone.

It will reportedly be a 60-65 minute long film and is being made for a leading OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Maalik, which is produced by Anto Joseph, has finished its post-production. Mahesh, in an exclusive interview to Onmanorama had clarified that he has no plans of releasing Malik on any OTT platform.

Fahadh (L) and Mahesh with stunt performer Lee Whittaker on the sets of Malik

Fahadh and Mahesh have earlier come together for the film Take Off. And See You Soon will be their third project together.