Shilpa Shetty who is all set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Kannada movie 'KD- The Devil', said she is a huge fan of Malayalam cinema and added that she would like to work in the industry some day. She said the Malayalam movie 'Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu' directed by Fazil is one of her all-time favourite movies.

"I have worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, apart from Hindi cinema. I have been offered a few movies in Malayalam, but I have never said yes to it, because I am scared. I love Malayalam cinema and I am amazed at the way this industry handles emotions. I never felt sure if I could do justice to my role if I act in this industry. But let me see, maybe I will do a Malayalam film one day," she said, during the teaser launch of the movie in Kochi recently.

Asked who she would work in Mollywood, the actor replied: "Mohanlal. He is amazing. He looks the same and he is one of the most amazing actors in Indian cinema. I would like to work with him," she said.

KD directed by Prem features Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Poonam Jhawer, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi. The film will hit theatres next year.