A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, with several people feared trapped under the debris. According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg, seven fire tenders were deployed to the site. Three people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Search operation continues," he told PTI. A senior police officer confirmed that more people could still be trapped.

The incident occurred around 7 am in Gali No 5, Janta Colony, near Idgah Road in Seelampur. Locals out for their morning walks were the first to respond, attempting to pull victims from the rubble before emergency teams arrived. Multiple agencies, including fire and police personnel, are on the scene, and further details are awaited.