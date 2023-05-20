Malayalam
Aashiq Abu's Tovino-Rima movie 'Neelavelicham' now streaming on OTT platform

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2023 06:35 PM IST
Neelavelicham movie
And 59 years later, a new version of 'Bhargavi Nilayam' titled 'Neelavelicham' is all set to release on the big screen. Photo: Instagram/Tovino Thomas
'Neelavelicham', directed by Aashiq Abu, has started streaming on the OTT platform, a month after the film's theatrical release. The film starring Tovino Thomas and Rima Kallingal is a re-imagination of Vaikom Mohammed Basheer's short story of the same name. It has also drawn heavily on A Vincent's 1964 film 'Bhargavi Nilayam', which revolves around a writer, a female ghost and a haunted mansion.

Tovino plays the writer (who is supposedly the Beypore Sultan himself). Rima essays the role of Bhargavi, the beautiful dancer who is in love with her neighbour and music teacher Sasikumar, the character donned by Roshan Mathew.

Shine Tom Chacko plays Nanukuttan, who persistently keeps wooing Bhargavi. The songs in the movie, including Anuraga Madhuchashakam, from the original film rearranged by Bijibal and Rex Vijayan, were hits.

The film, which was released in the theatres on April 20 and is now streaming on Prime Video.

