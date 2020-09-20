Actor Vinayakan to turn director with 'Party'

Malayalam actor Vinayakan is set to debut as a filmmaker next year. The film, titled Party, will be produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal under the banner of OPM Cinemas.

The film was announced by Aashiq Abu on Facebook.

Vinayakan will be writing the screenplay also. Vinayakan is turning director in the 25th year of his acting career. The actor had won the Kerala State Film Award for best actor in 2016 for his performance in Kammatipaadam.

He was last seen in Anwar Rasheed's Fahadh Faasil-starrer Trance.

Vinayakan had composed music for Kammatipaadam and Trance. His upcoming project as an actor is Karinthandan to be directed by Leela Santhosh.