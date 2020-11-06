MACTA virtual film festival to focus on women film makers and artists

Kochi: MACTA Women international film festival conducted by MACTA would be held on virtual platform on 6,7 and 8 November. MWIFF’20, which is the second edition of the film festival, offers an amazing opportunity to know more about the women artists and their incredible work in world cinema. Around 18 movies directed by women film makers from around the world would be exhibited in the online festival in the categories of world cinema, focus language and Indian cinema.

Six Turkish movies would be shown in the focus language category this year. Last year, Arabic movies were exhibited in this category.

Bleach, Topanga, Women’s Country, The Hive, Hush, Bork and Not Knowing have made it to this category that focuses the Turkish language which is spoken by more than 8 million people. Meanwhile, four movies have been chosen in the Indian cinema category. Manju Bora’s award winning movie In the Land of Poison Women, Mishing made in the tribal language of Arunachal Pradesh, Malayalam movie Thadiyanum Mudiyanum and Bengali movie Nirbashito are these movies. Meanwhile, movies of female directors from Russia, America, Poland, Kosovo, Kurdistan and Spain too would be shown in the festival.

The film festival would be inaugurated by veteran actress KPAC Lalita on 6 November. Meanwhile, noted film personalities and writers like Resul Pookutty, Benyamin, Sushmet Chandrot, Anumol, Didi Damodaran and Tanuja Bhattathiri would take part in the webinar on the topic ‘Cinema and Literature’ on 7 November. This year’s Kerala state award winner for best actress Kani Kusruti would be the chief guest of the closing ceremony on 8 November.

Noted actress Seema Biswas is the festival director. The delegate fee is Rs 100. MACTA chairman and festal artistic director Jayaraj, general secretary Sundar Das, vice chairmen M Padmakumar, AK Santosh and treasurer AS Dinesh said that one should click on the link www.4linecinema.com/mwiff for delegate registration and to participate in the film festival that would be held in association with Kerala state Chalachitra Academy.