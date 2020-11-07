HBD Kamal Haasan: Daughters Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan post adorable throwback pics

Veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan turned 66. His daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan shared old photos with him on social media and wished him the best.

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan took to Instagram that has young Kamal Haasan holding his elder daughter in his arms. "Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world," Shruti wrote.

Akshara shared a picture showing a bearded Kamal Haasan, calling him her "friend, my amazing father, and a legend."

Many other celebs including Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Pinarayi Vijayan wished the superstar.

This year, his birthday celebrations is minimal due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He is presently concentrating on the upcoming Assembly Elections in 2021.