Anushka Sharma enjoys sumptuous Kerala sadya

Actress Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli. Every time Anushka shares new photos either with Virat or flaunting her baby bump, the Internet goes into a meltdown.

On Tuesday, the soon to be mom gave fans a glimpse of Kerala sadya. She seemed to have satiated her craving with the sadya. Sharing the pic of her meal on Instagram story, Anushka captioned it by saying 'Oh bliss.'

In the photo, we get to see a few delicious delicacies that are cooked as a part of sadya. For the unversed, sadya is a feast of Kerala origin and of importance to all Malayalis, consisting of a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes usually served on a banana leaf. The soon-to-be mom's hand could be seen in the frame as she relished the drool-worthy meal. No doubt, she left everyone salivating.

Anushka and Virat have been in the UAE, where the latest season of the Indian Premiere League is being played. Recently, the actress had shared a post about craving an ideal Durga Ashtami meal, including some poori-chana and halwa.

The couple also celebrated Virat’s birthday party in Dubai recently. Pictures and videos of Virat with cake smeared on his face were also doing the rounds on social media.