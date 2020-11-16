Meet Varsha Nair, the woman pilot in the end credits of 'Soorarai Pottru'

Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru which released on a popular OTT platform is garnering positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Among the many characters, the audience was quick to notice the smart and confident woman pilot who is shown as flying an airplane in the movie’s climax sequences. The pilot was shown as coming out of the aircraft when the title cards of the movie were displayed. The film ends when Urvashi’s character asks, in a surprised tone, whether this girl had flown the airplane. It was Varsha Nair who had appeared in that scene in the end credits of the movie. However, not many know that Varsha is a pilot in real life as well.

A native of Chennai, Varsha is a pilot with the Indigo airlines. Meanwhile, her husband Logesh too is a pilot and flies the Air India aircrafts. Varsha came into this movie after she was invited by the movie’s director Sudha Kongara.

Though Varsha’s family has their roots in Ponnani in Kerala, they have been settled in Chennai. Viewers who were wondering about the woman pilot in Soorarai Pottru had found Varsha’s instagram account in which she has posted countless pictures in her pilot’s uniform.

Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara is based on ‘Simply Fly’, the autobiography of Captain GR Gopinath who is the founder of the low budget airline company Air Deccan. Audience and critics hail this movie as one of the finest in Suriya’s career.