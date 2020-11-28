Navya Nair hosts a lavish birthday party for son

Actress Navya Nair's son Sai Krishna turned 10 years old on Sunday and the actress hosted a grand birthday party on the occasion.

The pics

The birthday party was held in the presence of family members at Abad Turtle Beach Resort in Alappuzha.

Navya took to her social media handles and shared a couple of pics from the gala party. Navya's husband too was spotted at the function.

Adorable family

The family had first made a temple visit and held the party later in the evening.

While Navya looked stunning in an arkali, her husband and son looked dashing in black suit.

On workfront

After marriage with Santhosh, Navya had shifted to Mumbai. It was recently that she announced her comeback with the VK Prakash movie 'Oruthee'. And while she had been shooting for the movie, the lockdown was imposed following the pandemic. Since the, she had been in Kerala.