Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan marries Shweta Aggarwal

Veteran singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan tied the knot with girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal in Mumbai on December 1, 2020.

The wedding

The wedding rituals took place at ISKCON temple. It was an intimate affair with family, relative and close friends in attendance following the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The special day on father's birthday

Interestingly, Aditya and Shweta got married on legendary singer Udit Narayan's birthday.

For the wedding, the handsome groom, Aditya Narayan opted for a cream and golden sherwani with a golden turban. His emerald necklace and beige safa imparted a royal look. The beautiful bride, Shweta Agarwal donned a gold-studded white lehenga choli with emerald studded choker, single-chain nath and a matha patti.

Aditya Narayan's father and legendary singer, Udit Narayan stole the show with his barati dance as he glowed in an orange coloured bandhgala for his son's wedding.

The love birds

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been in a relationship for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

In November, Aditya Narayan had made his relationship with Shweta Agarwal official by sharing an adorable photo with her and also announced their wedding.