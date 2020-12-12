Demure to diva: Harshita Shekhar Gaur gets a stunning transformation

Actress Harshita Shekhar Gaur who we recently saw as the demure and girl next door Dimpy Pandit in Mirzapur season 1 and 2 recently shared pictures from her latest raw and bold photoshoot on Instagram. The actress posted a series of pictures which she titled as #theRawSeries. The photos are shot by internationally renowned photographer Cory Goldberg.



The viral pics

Harshita shared the pictures on social media, in which she flaunted her lean frame, going bare in the sea with no makeup, only kohl for the eyes, and no edits. She looks real and raw as she effortlessly poses and flirts with the camera. One of the most bankable actors in the webspace in the country, Harshita oozes sensuality and beauty in this latest photoshoot.



Shoot with Corny Goldberg



Talking about her experience on shooting this one with Cory Goldberg, Harshita said, "I was in Goa and thought it was the best time to go to a secluded beach and get myself a very real and candid photo shoot. It so happened that I bumped into Cory at a cafe in south Goa where I was with my friends. We bonded over a dog conversation, saw each other’s work, and immediately wanted to work with each other. I am glad we could collaborate on this shoot. I am getting amazing feedback on the pictures which I've posted on social media, especially because not many have seen this different side of me on screen earlier. I love challenging myself and this shoot was fun and all aesthetics. I was literally playing around in the water, enjoying every moment of it. Cory’s sharp observation captured the mood in a very authentic manner."