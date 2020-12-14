Anna Ben, Sunny Wayne to pair up for ‘Sara’

Actress Anna Ben has been roped in opposite Sunny Wayne in Jude Anthany Joseph’s next.

The movie

The film has been titled Sara and poster of the movie was released recently. The poster had Anna Ben in casuals smiling with a pumpkin in her hand. Going by the surrounding, it seems she’s at a vegetable market. Reportedly, she plays the role of an assistant director in the flick. More details regarding the plot is yet to be revealed.

The shoot

According to sources, the film was shot after the lockdown was eased. The shooting happened following all the mandatory guidelines.

Reportedly, the shooting was held at various locations in Kochi and Wagamon.

The cast

Anna's father and screenwriter Benny P Nayarambalam is also part of the film's cast. Mallika Sukumaran, 'Collector Bro' Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, Srinda.

The crew

Akshay Hareesh has penned the story while Nimish Ravi has handled the camera.

Shaan Rahman is in charge of the music department. PK Muralidharan, who produced Classmates and Memories, is backing the film with Santha Murali.