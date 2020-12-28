Kani Kusruti paired opposite Tovino Thomas

Kerala State Award winning actress Kani Kusruti and Tovino Thomas are set to join hands for a new film. The two will be seen playing the lead roles in acclaimed filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s next.

The movie

The film went on floors on Saturday. Sudev Nair will also be seen in an important role in this upcoming film. Perumbavoor and Ranni are the major locations.

Touted to be a socially-relevant subject set in the contemporary era, the film is yet to be titled. Chandru Selvaraj is the cinematographer.

Busy stars

The film will be Kani Kusruti’s first major project after winning the State award for her perfomance in ‘Biriyani’.

Sanal Kumar's movie Ahar aka Kayattam starring Manju Warrier is yet to release.

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas has multiple projects. He recently wrapped up shooting for ‘Kaanekaane’ directed by Manu Ashokan. 'Naradhan’, ‘Ajayante Randaam Moshanam’, ‘Kala’, ‘Pallichattambi’, ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Karachi 81’ and ‘563 St Charles Street’ are some of his other announced projects. He is also awaiting for the release of Minnal Murali as well.