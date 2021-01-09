Cobra teaser: Fans say comeback film for Chiyaan Vikram, watch out for Irrfan Pathan & Roshan Mathew

Cobra is one among the most anticipated films in Tamil cinema. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikka Nodigal fame, the teaser of Cobra has been unveiled online.

Trending teaser

The almost 2-minutes long video gives us different faces of a genius mathematician. It seems with the numbers he does crimes. Fans are indeed delighted to see Chiyaan Vikram in full form.

While many said the film might be a super hit, some also expect a riveting experience with the movie.

Vikram's previous outings Kadaram Kondana and Swamy 2 failed at the box office. Now, fans are pinning hopes on Cobra calling it as comeback film for Chiyaan.

Stylish Irrfan and action mode Roshan

The film marks the debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan in films. The fast bowler plays the role of a Turkish Interpol officer in the film, who is after Vikram.

Mollywood actor Roshan Mathew also plays a pivotal role and going by the teaser, it seems to be an action oriented rolefor him.

The movie

Vikram was seen in 7 different looks in Cobra first look poster. Buzz was that the actor will be seen in multiple looks in the movie.

Earlier, Cobra team released a song from the film, titled Thumbi Thullal. Composed by AR Rahman, the romantic track features Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame.

The film is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, and it has music scored by AR Rahman.