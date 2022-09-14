Actor Vikram organises wedding of former domestic help’s son

Our Correspondent
Published: September 14, 2022 09:40 AM IST
Olimaran was part of his housekeeping staff for the last 40 years. His wife Mary also works in the Vikram household. Photo: Twitter

Superstar Vikram’s relationship with his fans is unique. He has always gone out of his way to be nice to them. The superstar also considers his fan as a family member. Currently, social media is abuzz with stills of Vikram conducting and attending the marriage of his domestic help’s son.

Olimaran was part of his housekeeping staff for the last 40 years. His wife Mary also works in the Vikram household. Olimaran had died recently. Vikram not only funded the wedding, but he made sure everything went well. Chiyaan Vikram attended Deepak and Varshini's wedding at Tirupporur Kandasamy Temple and participated in the ceremonies. It was also Vikram who took the thali and gave it to both of them.

Vikram's fans and members of the actor's fan club attended the wedding.

At the work front, Vikram was last seen in R Ajay Gnanamuthu’s directorial ‘Cobra’ which released in several languages. The film sees Vikram playing a mathematician, who assumes various identities. The film hit theatres on August 31.

