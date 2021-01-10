Film industry crisis: CM Pinarayi to hold talks on Monday

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold talks with the film bodies on Monday, giving hopes for the crisis-ridden movie industry. The talks will be held in Thiruvananthapuram at 10am on Monday.

Representatives of the Kerala Film Chamber, Kerala Film Producers Association, Distributors Association, and Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) will take part in the meeting.

Though an online meeting chaired by the chief minister was held on November 18, no relief packages were announced due to the local body polls.

The film bodies had raised several demands, such as exemption from the entertainment tax on cinema tickets that is imposed in addition to the GST, waiver of the power fixed charges for theatres, and extend the licence period for theatres.

The fate of many Malayalam movies, which are scheduled to be released soon, hangs in balance with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce deciding against theatre reopening.

Even though the Kerala government had given permission to reopen theatres, the Chamber - the apex body of the associations of producers, distributors and exhibitors - said theatres would remain closed until the government meets its demands.

Kerala has over 1,200 screens in traditional theatres and multiplexes.