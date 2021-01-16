Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
SAT JAN 16, 2021 4:13 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Vellam' trailer: Jayasurya with the story of an ‘abnormal man’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 16, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Jayasurya's Vellam will be first Malayalam film to release in theatres of Kerala after it was reopened and the makers released a trailer of the movie.

The trailer

The Prajesh Sen directorial has Jayasurya playing the role of an alcoholic. His habit turns out to be a trouble not just for him but also for his family too. 

The video promises to watch out for an amazing performance from actor Jayasurya. Based on a real life, Jayasurya's character is presented as an 'abnormal man'.

The film

The film will release on January 22. Samyukta Menon plays the female lead. Roby Varghese Raj is the cinematographer while Bijibal has composed the tunes and Bijith Bala is in charge for editing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vellam is produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.