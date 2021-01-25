SP Balasubrahmanyam posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, KS Chithra gets Padma Bhushan

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in India.

SPB, the legend

SP Balasubrahmanyam was conferred the honour posthumously. He died in a Chennai hospital last year.

He had worked as a singer, actor, music director, dubbing artist and film producer in multiple languages. In his career spanning five decades, he had recorded over 40,000 songs in several languages. He had won the Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs.

Other winners

Singer KS Chithra has been awarded Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award.

This year's Padma Shri awardees include vocalist Bombay Jayashri and Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.

The awards

The Recipients for the Padma Awards were announced on January 25. They are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

102 people have been honoured with the Padma Shri this year.