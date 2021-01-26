Malayalam
TUE JAN 26, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Naga Chaitanya to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan: reports

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 26, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is reportedly set to make his Bollywood debut. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya has been approached to play an important role in Aamir Khan starrer.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Recently, there were reports that South superstar Vijay Sethupathi walked out of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Vijay Sethupathi reportedly decided not to do the film due to date issues.

Now, reports are rife that Chay has been approached to play the role. 

The movie

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of 1994 American film Forrest Gump and it stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead. 

The movie also features Mona Singh. Kareena has already wrapped up her portion of the shoot in October.

