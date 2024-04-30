Director Dijo Jose Antony's much anticipated film 'Malayalee from India' will hit theatres on May 1. The movie features Nivin Pauly as Aalparambil Gopy while Anaswara Rajan plays his love interest. 'Malayalee from India', which revolves around two unemployed men, will only be available in Malayalam and won't be released in any other language.

Dijo said they took a conscious decision to release the movie only in Malayalam because the film deals with emotions and issues of a common man from Kerala. “Our previous films, including 'Jana Gana Mana' were trending on Netflix when we released the movie in various languages. However, with 'Malayalee from India,' we decided to not to release any dubbed versions," he said, during a press meet held in Kochi.

Scriptwriter Sharis Mohammed said Malayalam films are being celebrated across the country for their content. “We had several discussions on why we needed to release the film only in Malayalam. Let people hear and understand this story of a Malayali in Malayalam,” he said. 'Malayalee from India', is produced by Listin Stephen and features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Salim Kumar and Shine Tom Chacko, among others in prominent roles.