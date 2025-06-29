New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport was diverted to Kolkata on Sunday due to "persistent warm temperature" in the cabin.

The aircraft, however, landed safely, Air India said in a statement. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest, the airline statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on June 29 made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin," Air India said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing checks, it stated, adding that its ground teams in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.