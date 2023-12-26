Nivin is back! 'Premam' actor excites fans with quirky 'Malayalee from India' promo video

Filmmaker Dijo Jose Antony whose previous movies 'Queen' and 'Jana Gana Mana' received critical acclaim is back with his next titled 'Malayalee from India'. The film features Nivin Pauly in the lead. The quirky promo video released to positive feedback on December 25. Many are excited about the filmmaker's collaboration with the 'Premam' actor.

The film's catchy tag 'Nivin is back' has also generated a lot of hype on social media. Nivin Pauly plays Aalparambil Gopi in the film, which promises lots of laughter and fun. Dhyan Sreenivasan plays his sidekick, while Anaswara Rajan, who is basking in the success of 'Neru' will play his lover. There are lot of quirky moments in the promo video with Nivin Pauly resorting to self-deprecating humour, about his weight.

Nivin who appeared in several hit movies in the last decade has received a lot of flak for his weight gain over the years. His previous films 'Ramachandra Boss and Co', 'Thuramukham', 'Saturday Night' 'Padavettu' and 'Mahaveeryar' didn't do good business in theatres.