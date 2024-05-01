Anna Rajan reveals she is battling autoimmune thyroid after trolls comment on her body weight, dance

Actor Anna Rajan, known popularly as Lichi from the superhit movie 'Angamaly Diaries' revealed she is battling autoimmune thyroid, a disease that leads to constant body swelling and weight fluctuations. The actor made the revelation after people criticised her dance moves in a recently posted video on Instagram.

"If you don't like the video or me, you can say it but commenting like this and liking that comment is very hurtful. My movements are restricted due to a lot of reasons. I am fighting an autoimmune thyroid disease. Sometimes my body swells, other day it slims. I face puffiness, joint pains and loads of other symptoms. Still I am doing my best for these two years and I will not sit back at home doing nothing. Because I also belong to this world. If you don't like it, leave but don't comment like this (sic),” she wrote on Instagram stories.

In another post, she spoke about her passion for dancing. She also thanked all those who showed concern about her health. “I really want to dance without any limits next time. Please understand the situation and please keep supporting. Love you all…whoever are commenting in my Insta are my fans ... so please keep supporting,” she wrote.

Anna who has appeared in supporting roles post her performance in 'Angamaly Diaries' is also a constant presence at public events. She was last seen in the 2022 Malayalam film 'Thirimali' directed by Rajiv Shetty.