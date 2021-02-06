Nadirshah's daughter's pre-wedding ceremony: Inside pics from the function

Malayalam actor-director Nadirshah’s daughter Aayisha is all set to get married and recently the family had a pre-wedding ritual. The function was attended by some of the noted celebrities of Malayalam cinema.

Dileep and family

A pic of the lovely family posing with Nadirshah's family is doing the rounds on social media.

Meenakshi and Aaiysha have grown to be very good friends and share a close bond.

The wedding

Director Nadirsha’s daughter Aaiysha is all set to get married to businessman Abdul Latheef Uppala’s son Bilal. The wedding is set to happen on Feburary 11 which will be followed by a reception for the celebs from the industry.

Nadirsha’s daughter Aaiysha looked absolutely gorgeous in a peach coloured lehenga.

The ceremony was attended by close family friends and relatives because of the COVID-19 guidelines of the government.