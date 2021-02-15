Meghana Raj introduces Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja, calls him Simba

Meghana Raj, finally introduced her son Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja on Valentine's Day.

Meghana's post

On Valentine's Day, Meghana Raj shared official pictures and videos of her son. Known as Jr Chiru, Meghana fondly called him as Simba.

The video began with a throwback clip from Meghana and Chiranjeevi's engagement, which took place on October 22, 2017.

The video is a montage of Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja life as well. The adorable video was indeed a perfect treat to fans.

Sharing the video, Meghana wrote, "Introducing our Little Prince! You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL! (sic)."

Chiranjeevi Sarja's dream

Meghana Raj's husband Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was laid to rest at his brother Dhruva Sarja's farmhouse in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Recently, in her first ever interview to a daily post Chiranjeevi's death, Meghana revealed that Chiranjeevi Sarja wanted to recreate the iconic Lion King pose with his child. She had told that she wanted to fulfil his dream.