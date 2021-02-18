Actress Gauthami Nair gets Covid-19 vaccine, shares experience

Actress Gauthami Nair, who recovered after testing Covid positive back in September, revealed that she got the vaccine.

It is to be noted that the Second Show actress is a neurology researcher at SCT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Getting the vaccintion with side-effects

Gauthami got the vaccine earlier this month as she is a hospital staff. Putting up a video on her Instagram page, she said, “I’m very fortunate, because I got to be part of the selected group of people who are being administered with the Covid vaccine. "

Talking about her experience and after effects, she said, “I was fine after taking it, but after lunch I felt a bit disoriented. The series of events from the day are a bit foggy. I was feeling a bit physically weak. The next day too I have a headache. I was then advised to take painkillers."

She also mentioned that her colleagues experienced different symptoms like fever and headache which lasted only a day. The next day everybody was fine and returned to work, she added.

A booster shot

Gauthami also mentioned that she will get a booster shot 28 days after she received her vaccine.

The actress also revealed that though she did not have severe Covid symptoms, she still suffers frequent migraines.

Gauthami had gone into isolation for 28 days last March, as a doctor at SCT had one of the earliest recorded cases of Covid.

On workfront

For the unknown, Gauthami is married to director Srinath Rajendran. Interestingly, Gauthami made her acting debut in Srinath's directorial debut Second Show. Earlier, before the pandemic, Gauthami Nair had announced her directorial debut Vrutham, which had Sunny Wayne in the lead role.