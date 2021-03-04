Dileep, Kavya spotted with baby Mahalakshmi at airport; pic goes viral

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are one of the most adorable couples of Mollywood. The couple has daughter named Mahalakshmi. Dileep and Kavya Madhavan have made sure to keep their baby daughter away from the limelight.

And when they are spotted at a public place, looks like, fans of the couple cannot contain their excitement.

Recently a picture of Dileep with his daughter has been doing the rounds on social media and the latest still is from Kannur airport where the adorable family is heading to catch their flight.

While Dileep was seen carrying the little one, Kavya was spotted beside him with the luggages as they were entering into the airport premise.

The couple were said to be vacationing at Neeleshwaram. In yet another pic, Dileep is seen holding his daughter Mahalakshmi in his arms as she shakes hands with someone. Dileep can be seen looking adorably at her daughter as he held her. Kavya Madhavan can also be seen in the picture watching the father-daughter duo from behind.

Last month, Dileep and Kavya were seen at Nadirsha’s daughter’s wedding. However, fans were disappointed that the youngest daughter Mahalakshmi was not in attendance. However, his elder daughter Meenakshi was present throughout the wedding festivities.