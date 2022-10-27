Meenakshi posts childhood picture with dad Dileep on actor’s birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 27, 2022 10:49 AM IST
Meenakshi and Dileep apparently share a very close bond. Photos: Instagram | i.meenakshidileep

Meenakshi, who is Dileep’s elder daughter, posted a childhood picture with her father on the actor’s birthday. She also left a note saying, “Happy Birthday, acha,” on Instagram.

 Meenakshi, who looks hardly an year old in the photo can be seen looking away, while her father smiles on. The father and daughter apparently share a very close bond. Meenakshi, who is currently pursuing her medical studies, had recently shared a photo of Dileep and Kavya’s daughter Mahalakshmi as the little one turned four.

Meanwhile, Dileep who is an accused in the actor abduction case that rocked Mollywood, is busy with his shooting assignments. The actor was last seen in ‘Kesu Ee Veedinte Naathan’, which did not make much impact in the box office.

RELATED ARTICLES

The ‘Two Countries’ actor will soon be seen in ‘Voice of Sathyanandan’, ‘Bandra’, ‘Parakkum Paapan’, among others. Shooting of ‘Voice of Sathyanandan’ was wrapped up recently. Dileep will also be seen in the movie featuring Tamannah, which has been tentatively titled ‘D147’.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout