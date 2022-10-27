Meenakshi, who is Dileep’s elder daughter, posted a childhood picture with her father on the actor’s birthday. She also left a note saying, “Happy Birthday, acha,” on Instagram.

Meenakshi, who looks hardly an year old in the photo can be seen looking away, while her father smiles on. The father and daughter apparently share a very close bond. Meenakshi, who is currently pursuing her medical studies, had recently shared a photo of Dileep and Kavya’s daughter Mahalakshmi as the little one turned four.

Meanwhile, Dileep who is an accused in the actor abduction case that rocked Mollywood, is busy with his shooting assignments. The actor was last seen in ‘Kesu Ee Veedinte Naathan’, which did not make much impact in the box office.

The ‘Two Countries’ actor will soon be seen in ‘Voice of Sathyanandan’, ‘Bandra’, ‘Parakkum Paapan’, among others. Shooting of ‘Voice of Sathyanandan’ was wrapped up recently. Dileep will also be seen in the movie featuring Tamannah, which has been tentatively titled ‘D147’.