Here's a chance to watch Varthamanam and enjoy the premier show with Parvathy

The grand premier show of Varthamanam directed by Sidhartha Siva and starring Parvathy Thiruvoth in the lead role would be held. Manorama Online in association with Akbar Travels offers an opportunity for the audience to watch the first show on the first day of the movie’s release.

The winners could enjoy the movie in the company of the stars in the movie including Parvathy.

The correct answer to the following question must be send to the WhattsApp number 9846163658. The selected contestants would win free tickets to the premier show. The winners would be given two tickets each. The premier show will be held at 12 pm on 12 March at the PVR Cinemas in Kochi.

What is the name of the character played by Parvathy in the movie Varthamanam?

A) Suhana, B) Faiza Sufiya, C) Fathima

Aryadan Shoukath has penned the story, dialogues and screenplay of the movie which is bankrolled by Benzy Nazar for the banner of Benzy Productions. The screen writer has also co- produced the movie.

The movie depicts the challenges and struggles faced by a young woman from Malabar at a university in Delhi. She is a research scholar on the life and activities of noted freedom fighter Muhammad Abdul Rahman.

The film also discusses the various social and political crisis faced by the contemporary Indian society. Parvathy plays the role of the research scholar in the movie. Roshan Mathew and Sidhique too play pivotal roles in the movie that boasts of an ensemble star cast.

Parvathy’s character in Varthamam is a unique role that has offered the actress ample scope to perform. Azhagappan is the cinematographer while the lines of songs are penned by Rafeek Ahamad and Vishal Johnson. Bijipal has composed the background score.

Dickson Poduthas is the production controller.