Priyanka Chopra congratulates 'The White Tiger' team as film scores Oscars 2021 nomination

After the nomination for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced, actress Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement as her film 'The White Tiger' has been nominated in the 'Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Priyanka took to Twitter and shared a screengrab of the nomination plate that showcases 'The White Tiger' as one of the nominees. Expressing her excitement in the caption to the post, Chopra wrote, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud (a red heart emoticon)."

Priyanka's co-stars from the film, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also celebrated the Oscar nod on social media. Rajkummar shared two BTS pictures from the sets of the film and wrote, "We are nominated for the #OSCARS Congratulations #RaminBahrani and team #TheWhiteTiger." The pictures feature Rajkummar with Priyanka, Adarsh and Ramin Bahrani.

Earlier this month, Adarsh received a BAFTA nomination for his performance in The White Tiger in the Best Actor category.

Between, Priyanka had also shared pictures from her home with husband Nick Jonas where she announced the nominations, owing to the coronavirus restrictions in place.

The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25.