Valimai first look poster to be unveiled on Ajith's birthday

The first-look poster of Ajith's much awaited flick Valimai is all set to release on the actor's birthday.

It had been two years since Ajith had a release and fans are eagerly waiting for an update for Ajith movies. Now, reports has it that the film is nearing completion and the makers have promised an update on May 1, which marks Ajith's birthday.

The producer of the film, Boney Kapoor, took to Twitter to reveal that the first-look and promotions of Valimai will be initiated from May 1. He wrote, "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50 @BayViewProjOffl #Vinoth #Niravshah @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @dhilipaction @DoneChannel1 (sic)."

Fans have been trending hashtag #Valimai since the announcement.

Valimai is said to be an entertainer expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. It is touted to be one most expensive projects of the lead star. Ajith will be seen playing an IPS officer in the film and his character has been named Eshwaramoorthy.

Huma Qureshi will be sharing the screen space with Ajith. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also marks the actor's second collaboration with H Vinoth.