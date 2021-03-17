Tamannaah shares pic with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara

Tamannaah is currently shooting for a television commercial with Mahesh Babu and she made sure to make it all the more special.

The actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. She had been shooting for a television commercial with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara too was on the sets with her father.

Sharing the photo, Tamannaah in fact had a cute request. Tamannaah asked Sitara not to grow up too soon.

She wrote, "Pls don't grow up so fast situ papa @sitaraghattamaneni (sic)." She also shared another photo with celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar.

Sitara also shared a photo with Tamannah and revealed that she had gone to the sets with her father Mahesh Babu. She captioned the photo saying, "Look who I met today! Perks of being on-set with Nanna! @tamannaahspeaks (sic)."

Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah had earlier shared screen space in Sarileru Neekevvaru where Tamannaah danced for a special number.