‘Kho Kho’ team withdraws film from theaters owing to rise in COVID-19 cases

Rajisha Vijayan starrer ‘Kho Kho’ had hit the theatres on April 14 as Vishu release.

While those who watched the movie heaped praises on the film calling it a motivational drama and the makers were expecting steady viewers in theaters just before the night curfew was imposed in Kerala.

However, the team has now decided to withdraw the film from the cinema halls, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Rajisha Vijayan took to her social media platform to share the same. The actress shared that the safety of the audience is their priority and hence they have planned to withdraw the film from theatres.

“With a heavy heart we are taking the decision to withdraw Kho Kho from the theatres in Kerala due to the current COVID 19 related crisis. Even though we would have loved to have you watch our film in theatres, we have to keep the health and safety of our audience as the foremost priority. Kindly take all the necessary precautions and stay safe. Kho Kho will reach you through another platform soon. This too shall pass." (sic.)

Helmed by National award-winning director Rahul Riji Nair, who has directed films like Kallanottam, Ottamuri Velicham and Dakini, Kho Kho's script is also penned by him. The movie has been produced by First Print Studios.

Meanwhile, due to rising Covid cases, theaters are ending screenings by 7.30pm.