KV Anand had Dulquer in mind for his next project

Ace cinematographer who had passed away on Friday had plans to make a movie with Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salman in the lead role.

It was revealed by Rajaneesh, noted journalist and Anand’s close friend, in a tweet. He tweeted that he had last spoken to Anand on the day Tamil actor Vivek had died. “KV was planning to meet Dulquer for his next Tamil flick. Simbu too was under consideration,” Rajaneesh wrote in a tweet.

A National award winning cinematographer, KV Anand has worked with several top stars and leading directors in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages.