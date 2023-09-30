'It’s nothing short of a dream': Atlee completes 10 years in cinema

Atlee stands out as one of the most accomplished filmmakers in South Indian Cinema. This year, the director made an impactful Bollywood debut with "Jawan," featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi. Recently, he marked his remarkable journey of 10 years in the film industry and took to his Instagram to express his gratitude.

Numerous actors, including Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, and others, extended their warm wishes to the director. His wife, Priya Atlee, also joined in the celebration with a special post.

On his Instagram, Atlee shared posters of all the films he has directed thus far, accompanied by these words: "0 years into the film industry and it’s nothing short of a dream. Thanks to everyone who stood by me; @priyaatlee, my family, my friends, well-wishers, press, TV channels, and last but not the least my audience & fans."