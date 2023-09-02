Shah Rukh Khan on bald avatar in 'Jawan'. You may not get to see me in this look again, says actor

Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen in the upcoming Atlee directorial 'Jawan', urged people to watch the film when it hits theatres on September 7, as it would be the first and last time he went bald for a movie. The actor, who appears in various avatars in the film, also sports a bald look in 'Jawan'. Shah Rukh Khan was speaking during the trailer release of Jawan at the iconic Burj Khalifa building in Dubai. The actor, who has a massive fan following in the UAE, has been on a promotional spree ahead of the film's release. Shah Rukh performed with a dance troupe on the song "Zinda Banda" from the film at the event, also attended by director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The actor said the film will offer something unique to everyone and he will be seen in '6 to 7 getups' in the movie.

"I'm even bald in the film, so that's something I'm never ever going to be in my life. It was the first and the last time. Abhi aap logo ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hu. To issi ki izzat ke liye chale jaana... Mujhe ganja hone ka ya dekhne ka mauka mile ya na mile, kya pata (I even went bald for you all. At least, honour that and watch the film in theatres. You may or may not get another chance to see me bald).

"It is a 2 hour and 45 minute film, I hope you enjoy all that we have dealt with in the film," Shah Rukh said.

The film's trailer was projected on the iconic building during the event, where Shah Rukh and the team also launched the Arabic version of the movie's popular song "Chaleya". The promotional event was attended by over 20,000 people, according to the makers.

"'Jawan' is very special for us because somewhere we realised that entertainment, what we entertain you with, it should have no language, religion, caste, colour, creed or any kind of distinction.

"We should all come together to celebrate entertainment with our families, loved ones. This is the first step in that direction. So we made the film in Tamil and Telugu, and tonight, the attempt is also to release a song in Arabic," the 57-year-old actor said.

"Jawan" is billed as a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society, according to the official synopsis.

"'Jawan' is about people who may not be as good, well-off as you and I are, and we need to have justice for them. We need to empower the biggest force in the world, which is women.

"So this film is all about that but there is lot of love, happiness, action, emotion and drama, all of it will be there," Shah Rukh said at the event.

The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

The actor said 'Jawan' has a lot of "relationship, outstanding action and great background music" by Ravichander.

He also praised Atlee, known for delivering hits like 'Theri', 'Mersal' and 'Bigil' with superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

"We have a director who have made some of the biggest mass films... He is a monster and gangster of a filmmaker, and this is his first foray into Hindi cinema, him and his wife Priya. They have worked really hard. The whole team has worked very hard," Shah Rukh said.

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra also appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

(With IANS inputs)