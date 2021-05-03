I know how to spell Makkale: Actor Siddharth praises Pinarayi Vijayan

Actor Siddharth is not just a brilliant performer, but is also known for his bold statements. He has been known to don several hats, as screenwriter, producer and playback singer. And has been making his political stand on public platforms as well.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, scripted history by bucking the over four decade-old trend of alternate front governments in Kerala. As it headed for a clean sweep and retained power in 140-seat Assembly, many celebs and stars came forward to congrtulate the team.

Among them, actor Siddharth's tweet grabbed all the attention.

Without mentioning anything, Siddharth tweeted, "Pinrarya Vijayan. #ElectionResults2021" (sic.)

As soon as netizens saw the spelling mistake and pointed it, Siddharth, in yet another tweet, clarified that he knew the spelling and that he was just praising the leader.

He also applauded the people of Kerala for making a good decision.

The CPI(M) led LDF has won 99 of the total of 140 seats, while Congress-headed UDF opposition won in 41 constituencies. The BJP-led NDA has drawn a blank.