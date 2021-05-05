Here's why Anupama Parameswaran apologised to Pawan Kalyan fans

Anupama Parameswaran has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons once again! The actress was trolled by a few netizens.

A tweet by the actress drew the ire of Pawan Kalyan fans who trolled her for not addressing the actor as ‘Sir’.

Reviewing Pawan Kalyan's new film 'Vakeel Saab', Parameswaran tweeted" "Watched #vakeelsaabonprime last night on @primeVideoIN. Must say, powerful performances backed by a strong message! @PawanKalyan breaks barriers and makes the story stand out with the 3 leading ladies #nivetha #ananya #anjali @prakashraaj sir, film is incomplete without you…”

Fans of Kalyan were quick to notice the actress for not addressing the actor as ‘Sir’, with some also pointing out that she had only addressed actor Prakash Raj as ‘Sir’.

Without any delay, Anupama Parameswaran replied to her tweet with an apology after her comment section quickly filled up with fans trolling her.

She said, “So sorry guys... just now I realised… “@PawanKalyan gaaaru with all respect and love.” Gaaru is the Telugu word for sir.

However, some Twitter users responded to the actor’s apology tweet with phrases like: "No problems darling" and "it's ok." Meanwhile, one Twitter user wrote: "Ms. @anupamahere, I don't believe this is necessary. Your gratitude in your original message reflects that regard. If someone made a remark about it, it was due to their ignorance."

Anupama Parameswaran is also known for roles as a lead actress in Telugu films such as Sathamanam Bhavati and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.

She ws last seen in Malayalam film Maniyarayile Ashokan. Her short film Freedom at Midnight had gone viral and garnered her much appreciation.