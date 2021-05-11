Here’s why Rajinikanth couldn’t procure the Hindi remake rights of New Delhi

There was a time when Malayalam cinema had written Dennis Joseph’s name beside blockbusters that had brought cheer to the theaters. The iconic character G Krishnamoorthy from the super hit movie New Delhi became a milestone in the career of mega star Mammootty.

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, who was impressed by New Delhi, had requested Dennis to give him the rights of the movie. No one could beat the thrilling lines and the exciting plot twists that were created by the magical pen of Dennis Joseph.

The spectacular success of New Delhi had become the talk of the town, not just in Kerala but in entire South India. The universal theme of the story would become a great success in any language. Rajinikanth, who excellently portrayed characters that draws applauds and cheers from the audience, was interested in portraying the role of GK on the silver screen. The screen icon didn’t hesitate to meet the writer in person to request for the role.

Dennis was staying in Chennai when he received a phone call from the hotel reception saying that a VIP was there to meet him. South Indian super star Rajinikanth was that VIP guest who had come to meet Dennis. Rajini had met Dennis to procure the rights for the Hindi remake of New Delhi. However, by that time, the rights for the Kannada, Telugu and Hindi remakes were already sold. Dennis had recently shared this story in an interview.