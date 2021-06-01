Not in the Clubhouse: Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj warn fans of fake profiles

Many celebrities have been joining the Clubhouse, a social networking site lately, and many fake profiles in the name of a few stars are circulating on the platform.

Dulquer Salmaan was the first to take to his official social media handle to speak about people impersonating him.

Sharing the screenshot of a few fake profiles on Twitter, Dulquer wrote, “So, I am not in the Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool!”.

Later, Prithviraj too joined and shared a few profiles calling them as 'fake'.

Developed by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Paul Davison and ex-Google employee Rohan Seth, Clubhouse is an audio-based social media app.

It gained popularity in the initial months of the pandemic. Oprah, Kevin Hart, Drake, Chris Rock, and Ashton Kutcher are some of the many celebrities that use this app.

Many Mollywood celebs including Saniya Iyappan, Lena, Joju George, Aashiq Abu, Maneesh Narayanan are active in this platform.