Actress Evelyn Sharma marries Tushaan Bhindi, pics go viral

Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with fiancé Dr Tushaan Bhindi on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia.

The actress kept the news of her wedding under wraps until she recently shared a picture from her nuptials on social media.

Going by the dreamy pics, the two made vows amid a gorgeous country-style wedding.

Intially, the couple had planned to have a grand wedding in India, but had to postpone their plans owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evelyn and Tushaan met in 2018 on a blind date set up by one of their friends.

Evelyn Sharma was last seen in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho.