Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran roped in for Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi film

Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran have been roped in to play lead roles in an upcoming Tamil film.

The project will be helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and will be bankrolled by Pentela Sagar for Rise East Entertainment.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi made her debut as a filmmaker with Shiva and Priya Anand's Vanakkam Chennai. Her second film was Kaali and the yet-to-be-titled film with Kalidas marks her third film.

Richard M Nathan will be the cinematographer.

Speaking about the film, Kiruthiga said, "This is my third directorial venture after Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali. I took some time for this film as I wanted a good story. It has come out well now. The film speaks about the journey of life. Travel forms an integral part of the story."

On choosing youngsters for the film, she said, "I was keen to cast youngsters in lead characters. Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran will fit the role well. Richard M Nathan, who is known for his quality works, cranks the camera. Pentela Sagar is producing the film on behalf of Rise East Entertainment. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon."

Meanwhile, Kalidas was last seen in Netflix's Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal and amazed one and all with his performance as Sathaar.