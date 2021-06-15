The first hit-maker of Mollywood: Kunchacko Boban remembers his legendary grandfather

Kunchacko Boban paid tribute to his legendary grandfather on the laters' 45th death anniversary. The actor's grandfather Kunchacko was the one who established Udaya Studio in Alappuzha and was one of the pioneer in production of major Malayalam cinema.

Sharing a photo of his grandfather, the Nayattu actor wrote, “Remembering the Legend,the daring visionary ,the Business genius who loved Art and laid the foundation for Malayalam Movie industry to flourish in its own land.

The First Hit-maker of Mollywood who also introduced so many legends to the Malayalam movie world.Honored to herald the flagship of UDAYA Legacy and the responsibility kindles the fire in me for many more timeless movies by God’s grace and with your blessings." (sic.)

The first production from Udaya Studios was 1949 film Vellinakshatram. He also tried his hand in film direction and went on to direct 40 films in his career of many genres.

Incidentally, Kunchacko passed away on the fifth death anniversary of the veteran Malayalam actor Sathyan, who acted in many of his films.