Prithviraj, Indrajith remember late father Sukumaran on 24th death anniversary

It's been 24 years that late actor Sukumaran left the world. His sons Prithviraj and Indrajith remembered their father on the ocassion.

On Wednesday morning, Prithviraj dug out a rare black-and-white unseen pic of Sukumaran and penned a short caption which read, "Achan. 24 years." On the other hand, Indrajith shared yet another pic of Sukumaran and wrote,"Forever in our hearts!"

Sukumaran had worked in the Malayalam industry in the 1970s-1980s and had garnered massive love for his performances. He had also donned the producer's hat in his illustrious career. His notable work includes Utharayanam, Kaavalmaadam, Idi Muzhakkam, Pralayam, Shalini Ente Koottukari, Asthamikkatha Pakalukal, among many others.