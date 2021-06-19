Love you with all my heart: Farhan Akhtar pens touching tribute to Milkha Singh

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and Instagram and shared a emotional note and paid his tributes to Milkha Singh. Farhan played Milkha Singh in a biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag on the late athlete.

In his note, Farhan Akhtar wrote that Milka will 'always be alive'. "Dearest Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man," he wrote.

"You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart," he added.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehta, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag earned accolades from critics.

Milkha Singh died at 11.30 pm on Friday night at the age of 91. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in May this year.